Hollyoaks

01/05 - Will Doug go through with it?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 1st June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 1st June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 1st June 
SPOILER ALERT 

As his friends rally around him will Doug have the guts to tell Ste how he really feels? We really hope so! 

Meanwhile Dodger and Dirk move out of Halls and Will starts to question where his loyalties lie...

At the same time, Mercedes and Riley grow closer after she opens up to him about her ordeal but will Mitzeee’s return ruin everything?

Elsewhere, Barney is gutted when Ste is forced to sack him from the deli - is that the last straw? 
 


Soaps Editor
22/05/2012
