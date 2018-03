01/03 - Mitzeee warns Mercedes

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 1st March

SPOILER ALERT



Mitzeee tries to persuade Mercedes to get out of Riley’s life but Mercedes isn't giving up easily begging Riley to take her back.



But will he listen? Why is he back?



Meanwhile Maddie turns cold on Ruby and reveals her vulnerability over having sex with Callum but he surprises her with his patience.



Elsewhere Texas gets a horrible shock when an unexpected love rival turns up at Eighties night - has Texas given her heart to someone else?