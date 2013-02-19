|
Hollyoaks
01/03 – Maxine is in mortal danger | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 1st March
SPOILER ALERT
Maxine realises who Walker actually is, but she’s unaware of the mortal danger she’s put herself in – will Kevin be able to protect Maxine before Walker catches up with her?
Seamus reveals his uncertainties about Nate and Cheryl decides to find out the truth for herself.
Will Dodger admit to Theresa how he really feels?
Meanwhile a guilty Ste begs Brendan for forgiveness.
Alison Potter
19/02/2013
