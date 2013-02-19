01/03 – Maxine is in mortal danger | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 1st March 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 1st March

SPOILER ALERT



Maxine realises who Walker actually is, but she’s unaware of the mortal danger she’s put herself in – will Kevin be able to protect Maxine before Walker catches up with her?



Seamus reveals his uncertainties about Nate and Cheryl decides to find out the truth for herself.



Will Dodger admit to Theresa how he really feels?



Meanwhile a guilty Ste begs Brendan for forgiveness.

