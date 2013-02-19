01/03 – Maxine is in mortal danger | Hollyoaks spoilers

>
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 1st March 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 1st March 2013

Friday 1st March
Maxine realises who Walker actually is, but she’s unaware of the mortal danger she’s put herself in – will Kevin be able to protect Maxine before Walker catches up with her?

Seamus reveals his uncertainties about Nate and Cheryl decides to find out the truth for herself.

Will Dodger admit to Theresa how he really feels?

Meanwhile a guilty Ste begs Brendan for forgiveness.



