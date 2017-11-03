01/05 - Sinead discovers the cannabis farm

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 1st May

Bart's getting edgy as Joel entrusts him to conceal the cannabis farm but it doesn't take long for it all to go a bit pear shaped when Sinead discovers the crop.



Can Bart persuade her to keep it quiet?



Meanwhile Annalise gets the jitters when she starts to worry that Scott might not want her when he really gets to know her flaws and all. Boosted by a chat with Cheryl she lays her heart on the line, how will Scott react?



Elsewhere, Mitzeee gets herself ready for the big TV debut but will she be able to keep her mind off the stalker?





