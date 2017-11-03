01/11 – An unwell Tony offers Cindy a way out

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 1st November 2012

As things look bleak for Tony he offers Cindy a way out, and with Myra on the war path, will she take it?



It looks like Ruby and Jono’s reunion could be short-lived when Jono realises the group are expecting him to stay.



Doug is incensed as Brendan saves the day for Ste again and decides something needs to be done about Brendan once and for all.

