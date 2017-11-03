>
>
Hollyoaks

01/11 – An unwell Tony offers Cindy a way out

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 1st November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 1st November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 1st November
SPOILER ALERT

As things look bleak for Tony he offers Cindy a way out, and with Myra on the war path, will she take it?

It looks like Ruby and Jono’s reunion could be short-lived when Jono realises the group are expecting him to stay.

Doug is incensed as Brendan saves the day for Ste again and decides something needs to be done about Brendan once and for all.



23/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         