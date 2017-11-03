|
Hollyoaks
01/10 – The village help raise the ransom money
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 1st October
SPOILER ALERT
Riley can’t afford the ransom for kidnapped Bobby so the rest of the village pull together to try to raise the cash for him and Mercedes.
Doug is eager to keep Ste and Cheryl safe and agrees to help Walker with his plans, but what is Walker really up to?
Scared and frail, Brendan misunderstands Ste’s concern friendship for something more.
Alison Potter
25/09/2012
