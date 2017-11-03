>
20/02 - Myra worries about Mercedes

Monday 20th February
Frankly we don't know how Myra has managed to stay so calm during her time on Hollyoaks.

But this week she's starting to fear for Mercedes as she appears to be enveloped in depression and wonders if the McQueen family can help.

Meanwhile Brendan is determined to find a way to oust Joel but Mitzeee warns him not to do anything too drastic. 

Listening to Mitzeee's cautions,  Brendan makes Joel a tempting offer instead...

Elsewhere George is getting increasingly panicked by Phoebe’s absence and Amy continues to vie for Ally’s affections. 
 



