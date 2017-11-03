20/01 - Pheobe turns to Callum when George goes AWOL

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 20th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 20th January

SPOILER ALERT



The situation turns sour at the Squat when Phoebe allows George to be accused of stealing Callum’s watch.



Deciding to live on his own George up sticks and disappears, but worried that he can't cope on his own, Pheobe turns Callum for help.



Elsewhere scheming Maddie uses Sinead to drive a wedge between Jono and Ruby. Whilst Darren, convinced he knows everything about Nancy, starts arrangements for a secret wedding.



Also Lynsey persuades Cheryl not to give up on her dream – she’s going to Uni.





