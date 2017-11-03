20/06 - Brendan puts pressure on the happy couple

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th June

Doug confesses to Ste that after everything that they have gone through he still feels inadequate. Having Brendan hiding around the corner can't be too helpful either.



The Irish scoundrel continues to make Doug's life a misery and squares up to Ally when he jumps to Doug’s defence, will he ever let them be?



Meanwhile the Mitz-ley saga continues as a confused Mitzeee makes the effort to make the first move and reveals all to Riley. But as she leans in for a kiss, how will Riley react?



Elsewhere Rhys is feeling neglected by Jacqui in light of the McQueens’ latest drama, but as Carmel deals with her new trauma will Jacqui have much sympathy?