20/04 - Scott and Annalise finally get together

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 20th April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 20th April

SPOILER ALERT



Ash's attempt to play match-maker pays off as Annalise trecks down to London to find Scott!



Meanwhile Rhys makes Pheobe feel less than welcome as she tries to settle into her new home. As news spreads to the rest of the McQueen's of Pheobe's arrival, things start to get tense.



Hatching a plan to try and talk some sense into Jacqui they invite her and Rhys round for dinner. But it soon turns into chaos when Mercedes and Jacqui come to blows and Myra says she's had enough.



Will the McQueen's be able to patch it up?



