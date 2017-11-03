20/08 - Jacqui makes a shock discovery about Dr Browning

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 20th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 20th August

SPOILER ALERT



Mercedes is surprised when she gets closer to Dr Browning after confiding her secrets to him. But then Jacqui makes a shock discovery that threatens to ruin everything...



Tilly looks forward to a future with Jen away from Hollyoaks, but isn’t quite prepared for Jen’s reaction.



Riley recruits Mercedes to help him get rid of Shayne once and for all.



Texas is leaving and Leanne tries to stop her, while Dodger is resolved to forget all about her.



Myra and Mitzeee clash in prison and Myra makes it very clear how she feels.



Elsewhere, Walker has a proposition for Ally.

