|
Hollyoaks
20/08 - Jacqui makes a shock discovery about Dr Browning
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 20th August
SPOILER ALERT
Mercedes is surprised when she gets closer to Dr Browning after confiding her secrets to him. But then Jacqui makes a shock discovery that threatens to ruin everything...
Tilly looks forward to a future with Jen away from Hollyoaks, but isn’t quite prepared for Jen’s reaction.
Riley recruits Mercedes to help him get rid of Shayne once and for all.
Texas is leaving and Leanne tries to stop her, while Dodger is resolved to forget all about her.
Myra and Mitzeee clash in prison and Myra makes it very clear how she feels.
Elsewhere, Walker has a proposition for Ally.
|
|
Alison Potter
14/08/2012
|
Article Plan 20/08 - Jacqui makes a shock discovery about Dr Browning ▼
|