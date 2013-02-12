>
>
Hollyoaks

20/02 – Darren is tempted back to gambling | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 20th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 20th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 20th February
SPOILER ALERT

In desperate need of money to save The Dog, Darren is tempted by Seamus’ racing paper. Will he fall back into old habits though?

Nancy is left devastated as she accidentally witnesses Darren’s run in with Cindy.

While Cindy and Holly hit rock bottom, but can anybody lift their spirits?

Will is pained by Texas’ secrecy, but manages to find a silver lining.

Doug has a nasty accident, but luckily his knight in shining armour comes to his rescue.



12/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         