20/02 – Darren is tempted back to gambling | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 20th February 2013

In desperate need of money to save The Dog, Darren is tempted by Seamus’ racing paper. Will he fall back into old habits though?



Nancy is left devastated as she accidentally witnesses Darren’s run in with Cindy.



While Cindy and Holly hit rock bottom, but can anybody lift their spirits?



Will is pained by Texas’ secrecy, but manages to find a silver lining.



Doug has a nasty accident, but luckily his knight in shining armour comes to his rescue.

