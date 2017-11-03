>
>
Hollyoaks

20/07 - A scarred Carmel has a breakdown

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 20th July 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 20th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 20th July
SPOILER ALERT
 
Everyone is shaken up by Silas’ reappearance in the village, while Ash pushes Will into revealing what he was really up to the night of Lyndsey’s murder.

Meanwhile Jacqui tries to cheer up fragile Carmel and get her socialising with a girls’ night in, but Carmel breaks down as she's getting ready.

Maddie is devastated when she finds out her dad is leaving Hollyoaks, and things aren’t set to get any better as Esther foolishly reveals to Tilly that Maddie’s parents are getting a divorce. 
 



10/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         