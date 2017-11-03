20/07 - A scarred Carmel has a breakdown

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 20th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 20th July

SPOILER ALERT

Everyone is shaken up by Silas’ reappearance in the village, while Ash pushes Will into revealing what he was really up to the night of Lyndsey’s murder.



Meanwhile Jacqui tries to cheer up fragile Carmel and get her socialising with a girls’ night in, but Carmel breaks down as she's getting ready.



Maddie is devastated when she finds out her dad is leaving Hollyoaks, and things aren’t set to get any better as Esther foolishly reveals to Tilly that Maddie’s parents are getting a divorce.