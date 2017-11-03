>
Hollyoaks

20/03 - Has Mercedes been pushed too far

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 20th March
SPOILER ALERT 

After finding out Carmen's christening service plans Mercedes struggles to forgive her family for their betrayal and feels more cut off than ever.

At the same time, Riley’s anxious about his mediation session with Mercedes but when she fails to turn up he worries that he may have pushed her too far this time.  

Elsewhere, Barney is forced to face his attacker and Leanne persuades Dennis to tell the truth about his time in India, but will she like what she's about to hear? 

13/03/2012
