20/11 - Ash struggles to articulate her feelings to Ally

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 20th November 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Ash struggles to articulate her emotions with boyfriend Ally. While Lacey’s illicit feelings for her sister's boyfriend intensify. Are the Kanes headed for disaster?



Phoebe’s actions intensify the hurt already being felt while Myra unwittingly adds insult to injury.



Dodger receives a piece of life-changing information and he is torn over what to do next.

