20/09 – Esther’s fashion showcase ends in humiliation

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 20th September

Esther’s fashion showcase ends in humiliation, but is Esther blaming the wrong person?



Callum’s efforts to expose Ally lead to some big revelations. Can Ally talk Ash round or is it the end of the road for the couple?



Jacqui struggles with her parenting techniques, while a fire in the coffee shop ignites a spark between Cindy and Rhys.



Doug worries that Ste is continuing to put Brendan before him.

