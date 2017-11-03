>
Hollyoaks
20/09 – Esther’s fashion showcase ends in humiliation
  
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September 2012


Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide

Thursday 20th September
SPOILER ALERT

The police show up at the motel and the body is still in the boot! Brendan is calm, but Joel panics and Theresa convinces him to make a run for it.

Jono is on a self-destruct mission after witnessing Bart and Lola kissing, while Neil has another crazy day involving a glamour model world record event and a Lethal Bizzle gig.

Mitzeee, Lauren and Nancy go to the army barracks to reunite Lauren and Raymond. Nancy manages to convince them that she’s Raymond’s sister to that Lauren can have a moment along with him – except she’s still handcuffed to Mitzeee!



11/09/2012
