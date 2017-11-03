>
Hollyoaks

21/08 – Mercedes is kidnapped

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 21st August
Jacqui’s concerns for Mercedes grow as Dr Browning convinces Mercy that they have a future together – is Mercedes falling for him in spite of herself?

Mercedes then lands herself in even more trouble when she’s kidnapped…  

Tilly struggles to accept Jen’s news and is comforted by Neil. It doesn’t look like Tilly is prepared to accept her decision. 

As Texas makes plans for a future away from Hollyoaks, Dodger struggles to regain his mojo.

Ally gets Ash’s forgiveness but Walker has bigger plans for him. 

Phoebe tries to force a wedge between George and Ryan, but it doesn’t work out as she had hoped. 



