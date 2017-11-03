|
Hollyoaks
21/02 - Mercedes is up to her old tricks
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st February
Joel’s attempts to woo Theresa backfire as his jealousy gets the better of him and Theresa gets the brunt of it.
Later on the McQueens try to lift Mercedes' spirits and drag her out to the party. But after she sets her sights on a new man, they wished they hadn't bothered...eek.
Meanwhile Callum is stunned by news from his Mum and George is left questioning his place with the Kanes.
Also in the village, Ste & Doug fight it out for a job in College Coffee but it seems Doug's not afraid to play dirty.
