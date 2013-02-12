>
>
Hollyoaks

21/01 – Ste and John Paul end up in a fist fight | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 21st February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 21st February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 21st February
SPOILER ALERT

John Paul makes it his mission to infuriate Ste at the careers day by undermining him in front of the students and the pair end up fighting in the school corridors.

Chaos reigns in the Osborne household as Nancy is forced to confront her worst nightmare, but is there more heartache yet to come?

Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the McQueen's are desperately in need of funds...

A lingering kiss makes Texas realise that she’s not really over Dodger.



12/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         