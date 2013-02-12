21/01 – Ste and John Paul end up in a fist fight | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 21st February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 21st February

SPOILER ALERT



John Paul makes it his mission to infuriate Ste at the careers day by undermining him in front of the students and the pair end up fighting in the school corridors.



Chaos reigns in the Osborne household as Nancy is forced to confront her worst nightmare, but is there more heartache yet to come?



Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the McQueen's are desperately in need of funds...



A lingering kiss makes Texas realise that she’s not really over Dodger.

