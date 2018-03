Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 21st January 2012

Esther decides to take action against her bullies, but it looks like she may come to regret her decision...Tilly offers Esther an olive branch, but does she have an ulterior motive?The Osbornes are happily oblivious to the troublethat's staring them in the face.