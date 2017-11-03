>
Hollyoaks

21/06 - Lad's night out ends in drama

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 21st June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 21st June 
Riley, Rhys, Brendan, Doug, Ste and Darren are having a lad’s night out, with Brendan taunting the others about ‘manning-up’.

Dodger, Darren and Rhys decide to take Brendan on to stop his bullying, but Rhys’ drunken shouting gets him into hot water…

Meanwhile, Riley sends a revealing text after too many drinks, but who has he sent it to?
 



