Hollyoaks
21/06 - Lad's night out ends in drama
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 21st June
SPOILER ALERT
Riley, Rhys, Brendan, Doug, Ste and Darren are having a lad’s night out, with Brendan taunting the others about ‘manning-up’.
Dodger, Darren and Rhys decide to take Brendan on to stop his bullying, but Rhys’ drunken shouting gets him into hot water…
Meanwhile, Riley sends a revealing text after too many drinks, but who has he sent it to?
Maria Bell
12/06/2012
