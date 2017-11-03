21/03 - Riley and Mitzeee get cosy

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 21st March

Riley's conscience gets the better of him and he goes to make amends with Mercedes telling her that he wants the Christening to go ahead, with them all together as a family.



But give her an inch and she'll take all she can get when she misreads the signals when he asks her to babysit when he goes to an Awards Ceremony...



But as Riley is there cosy-ing up to rival Mitzeee, we think that Mercedes isn't going to be best pleased.



Elsewhere Jacqui surprises Rhys when she invites Phoebe to stay the night and Dodger’s attempts to apologise to Dennis backfire…