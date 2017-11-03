>
Hollyoaks

21/05 - The McQueens are under arrest

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 21st May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 21st May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 21st May 
SPOILER ALERT
 
It's the worst time on the calendar for the sixth formers - exam period.

Bart seems to be taking a rather laid-back approach whilst Callum is having to deal with Martha's increasing problems.

Meanwhile Carmel is stunned to be asked out on a date with her gorgeous gym crush.

While Brendan assures Cheryl that his past is behind him after what happened to Joel.

But the most dramatic event is saved for last as Bart comes home to find his entire family being arrested by the Police...

Looks like that stash wasn't such a secret eh Bart! 


Soaps Editor
15/05/2012
