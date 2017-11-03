21/11 - Dodger meets his real dad

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 21st November 2012

Accompanied by Darren, Dodger makes the bold choice to meet his real dad but as his plan takes an unlikely turn, will he regret his decision?



One resident’s grief causes havoc in the village, but will their outlandish behaviour cause them to spend a night in jail?



Elsewhere in the village, Lacey goes to extreme lengths to secure her crush’s attention.

