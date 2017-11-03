>
21/09 – Rhys and Cindy kiss

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 21st September 2012

Friday 21st September
Sparks fly as Cindy and Rhys attend a fire safety course and the pair are struggling to resist their attraction to each other.

Ally is forced to open up to Ash – but is she ready to give him another chance?

Phoebe is determined to make Maddie pay for humiliating Esther.

Leanne attempts to heal the growing rift between Doug and Ste.



