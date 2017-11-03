21/09 – Rhys and Cindy kiss

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 21st September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 21st September

SPOILER ALERT



Sparks fly as Cindy and Rhys attend a fire safety course and the pair are struggling to resist their attraction to each other.



Ally is forced to open up to Ash – but is she ready to give him another chance?



Phoebe is determined to make Maddie pay for humiliating Esther.



Leanne attempts to heal the growing rift between Doug and Ste.

Sparks fly as Cindy and Rhys attend a fire safety course and the pair are struggling to resist their attraction to each other.Ally is forced to open up to Ash – but is she ready to give him another chance?Phoebe is determined to make Maddie pay for humiliating Esther.Leanne attempts to heal the growing rift between Doug and Ste.