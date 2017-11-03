|
Hollyoaks
21/09 – Rhys and Cindy kiss
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 21st September
SPOILER ALERT
Sparks fly as Cindy and Rhys attend a fire safety course and the pair are struggling to resist their attraction to each other.
Ally is forced to open up to Ash – but is she ready to give him another chance?
Phoebe is determined to make Maddie pay for humiliating Esther.
Leanne attempts to heal the growing rift between Doug and Ste.
|
|
Alison Potter
11/09/2012
|
Article Plan 21/09 – Rhys and Cindy kiss ▼
|