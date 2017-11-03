>
Hollyoaks
21/09 – Rhys and Cindy kiss
  
Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Friday 21st September 2012

Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide - Friday 21st September 2012


Hollyoaks Later Episode Guide

Friday 21st September
SPOILER ALERT

Brendan finally finds Cheryl in hospital with Nana Flo, Cheryl is distraught and scared of Brendan, but her fears are ignored as Nana Flo demands that they take her to the holiday home on the beach. 

Later as Brendan realises what Walker has done, an accidental gas leak caused by Brendan kicking the gas fireplace causes the whole place to go up. Who will survive?

Lauren and Nancy manage to get Mitzeee alone with Riley, but things go wrong when Mercy spots Mitzeee going into the flat. As Mercy arrives she sees Riley and Mitzeee kiss.
Lauren demands that Mercy comes clean, turning it into a hostage situation.  Mitzeee can't handle the lies and takes a knife to Mercy's throat...Will she stab her for real this time?  

In Amsterdam, Bart gets stoned in the bath and as Jono returns he sees his friend submerged under the water - he jumps to try and save him but is he too late?



11/09/2012
