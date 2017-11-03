>
22/08 – Tilly gets in trouble for stealing Jen’s car

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 22nd August
Tilly is still hurt from Jen’s revelation and steals her car, landing herself in deep trouble with the police.

Mercedes focuses her attentions back on Riley as she struggles to get her head around recent revelations.

Ryan’s arrival leaves Phoebe feeling alone and left out.

Brendan, Joel and Cheryl build bridges in their relationship as they unite in their grief for Lynsey.

Elsewhere, Dodger finally takes action at Texas’ leaving party, but will it be enough to stop her leaving? 



