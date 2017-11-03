22/02 - Thereasa forgives Mercedes

In this article



Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 22nd February

SPOILER ALERT



It's the morning after the night before and Mercedes is standing by her actions.



Despite being unapologetic for her cruel decision last night, Theresa is determined to give Mercedes another chance and suggests she look after Kathleen Angel for a while.



But when she returns to an empty house Theresa panics – where on earth is Mercedes?!



Meanwhile Joel decides that there’s nothing for him in Hollyoaks anymore and tells Brendan he’s leaving, but Brendan has got other things in mind for him...



Elsewhere, when Ash discovers the truth about George it jeopardizes everything!



It's the morning after the night before and Mercedes is standing by her actions.Despite being unapologetic for her cruel decision last night, Theresa is determined to give Mercedes another chance and suggests she look after Kathleen Angel for a while.But when she returns to an empty house Theresa panics – where on earth is Mercedes?!Meanwhile Joel decides that there’s nothing for him in Hollyoaks anymore and tells Brendan he’s leaving, but Brendan has got other things in mind for him...Elsewhere, when Ash discovers the truth about George it jeopardizes everything!