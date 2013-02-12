|
Hollyoaks
22/02 – Nancy’s suspicions increase | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 22nd February
SPOILER ALERT
As Nancy’s suspicions increase, how much longer can Darren hide the truth for? And at what cost?
Brendan returns to the village – but it’s not looking likely that Ste and Brendan will finally get their happily ever after.
Jacqui is pushed to the limit by Trudy, how much more will she take?
Elsewhere, Doug gears himself up to admit his true feelings…>
Alison Potter
12/02/2013
