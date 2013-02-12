22/02 – Nancy’s suspicions increase | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 22nd February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 22nd February

SPOILER ALERT



As Nancy’s suspicions increase, how much longer can Darren hide the truth for? And at what cost?



Brendan returns to the village – but it’s not looking likely that Ste and Brendan will finally get their happily ever after.



Jacqui is pushed to the limit by Trudy, how much more will she take?



Elsewhere, Doug gears himself up to admit his true feelings…>

