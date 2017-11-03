>
Hollyoaks

22/06 - Doug stands up to Brendan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 22nd June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 22nd June  
SPOILER ALERT 

Finally, Doug grows a pair and decides not to take any more of Brendan's games.

With his new found confidence he also makes up his mind to get over his fear of taking things to the next step with Ste – what could go wrong?  

Meanwhile the lads aren't looking like the big men anymore as Rhys and Darren face the wrath of Jacqui and Nancy.

Elsewhere Riley is confused that he hasn't got the response he has hoped for after his emotional text, but little does he know that someone else is over-the-moon with his message from last night...
 



12/06/2012
