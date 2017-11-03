22/03 - Mitzeee feels Mercedes' rage

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March

It’s chaos as everyone prepares for Bobby’s Christening but the McQueens panic when they realize Mercedes and Bobby are missing, but it's Mitzeee who should be worrying...



After finding out about Riley and Mitzeee's little incident Mercedes is hungry for blood. and Mitzeee is about to feel what getting on the wrong side of Mercedes McQueen is like. Eek.



Meanwhile Dodger struggles to cope working side by side with Dennis but they’re both distracted when a mystery woman arrives.



Elsewhere, Jacqui and Rhys are fuming when they discovers Amber's true intentions.