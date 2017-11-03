>
>
Hollyoaks

22/03 - Mitzeee feels Mercedes' rage

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 22nd March
SPOILER ALERT

It’s chaos as everyone prepares for Bobby’s Christening but the McQueens panic when they realize Mercedes and Bobby are missing, but it's Mitzeee who should be worrying... 

After finding out about Riley and Mitzeee's little incident Mercedes is hungry for blood. and Mitzeee is about to feel what getting on the wrong side of Mercedes McQueen is like. Eek.

Meanwhile Dodger struggles to cope working side by side with Dennis but they’re both distracted when a mystery woman arrives.

Elsewhere, Jacqui and Rhys are fuming when they discovers Amber's true intentions.

13/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         