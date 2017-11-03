>
Hollyoaks

22/05 - Callum discovers Martha's money problems

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 22nd May
SPOILER ALERT

As the McQueen's face questioning from the Police, a terrified Bart is forced to tell Sinead what's going on.

Later on after their release the McQueen's try to find Bart to reassure him that they've kept his name from the Police - but where is he?

Meanwhile Callum is distracted by Martha's money trouble when he goes into his General Studies exam and Darren gets erked by Nancy undermining his intelligence.
 


15/05/2012
