Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 22nd November 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Dodger is faced with a shocking revelation; is all hell about to break loose for the Savages?



Martha’s anger towards Ally is reignited, while Lacey minds no bounds as her forbidden infatuation escalates.



Meanwhile, is Carmel ready to resume to normality?

