22/10 – A old friend of Brendan and Cheryl's arrives

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 22nd October 2012

SPOILER ALERT



An old friend of Brendan and Cheryl’s arrives in the village leaving Ste wondering about their past back in Northern Ireland.



Rhys is shocked by Cindy and Tony’s engagement announcement and Cindy’s necklace causes confusion for Jacqui.



Spurred on by Ally, Lacey and Dylan share a kiss but Lacey wonders if he’s the only one who fancies her.



Jacqui discovers Joel and Theresa’s stolen loot and demands that the pair put it all back.



Martha tries to help Ash but will it do her any favours?

