|
Hollyoaks
22/10 – A old friend of Brendan and Cheryl's arrives
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 22nd October
SPOILER ALERT
An old friend of Brendan and Cheryl’s arrives in the village leaving Ste wondering about their past back in Northern Ireland.
Rhys is shocked by Cindy and Tony’s engagement announcement and Cindy’s necklace causes confusion for Jacqui.
Spurred on by Ally, Lacey and Dylan share a kiss but Lacey wonders if he’s the only one who fancies her.
Jacqui discovers Joel and Theresa’s stolen loot and demands that the pair put it all back.
Martha tries to help Ash but will it do her any favours?
|
Hollyoaks Episode Guide- Monday 17th October - 17/10- The WAG wedding of the year is finally here...
|
Alison Potter
16/10/2012
|
Article Plan 22/10 – A old friend of Brendan and Cheryl's arrives ▼
|