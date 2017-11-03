>
Hollyoaks

23/02 - Mercedes spirals out of control

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 23rd February
SPOILER ALERT

A frustrated Mercedes tries her best to make amends but things go from bad to worse when the McQueens end up in A&E. 

As Mercedes spirals further out of control Jacqui decides it can't go on for any longer!

Meanwhile, George and Callum work hard to try to win over  Ash but they don't expect sister Lacey to return and throw everything into chaos. 

Also, after coming to blows in the coffee-off Ste encourages Doug to try a new business venture at the Coffee Shop but will they convince doubtful dud Tony that it’s a good idea?



14/02/2012
