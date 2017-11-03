>
Hollyoaks

23/01 - Darren and Cindy trick the registrar

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 23rd January
SPOILERS ALERT

Watching a groom plan their bride's dream wedding can be a risky affair, and Darren's attempts organising a secret wedding for Nancy are no exception.

Drafting in Cindy to pretend to be Nancy in front of the registrar doesn't seem his finest moment.

Meanwhile things get awkward for Mercedes when she starts a cleaning job at the hospital and is mistaken for a prostitute by a doctor she had previously slept with.

Elsewhere, Callum is confused by Maddie’s couldn’t care less attitude following her vanishing act last night and forces her to admit she isn’t ready to sleep with him.
 
Also, Ruby is heartbroken after her break up with a humiliated Jono.



