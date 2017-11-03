23/04 - Ste sticks his nose in

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 23rd April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

The sixth formers are living the life a Bart and Joel go into business together putting on a club night.

While they’re living it up George arranges for Maddie and Callum to meet but how will they react when they realize what he’s up to?

Meanwhile Pheobe’s Mum turns up unannounced at Jacqui and Rhy’s door and isn’t going anywhere without her daughter.

Elsewhere Tilly is left frustrated by Jen’s mixed messages and Ally finally returns but Ste gatecrashes his afternoon with Amy – will they ever get some time alone together?