23/01 – Esther is feeling more alone than ever

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 16th January 2013

SPOILER ALERT



Things go from bad to worse and now Esther is left feeling more alone than ever.



Maxine helplessly looks on, as Mitzeee returns to her old ways – is she on a road to disaster?



Cheryl is impressed at Leanne’s controversial idea to drum up buisness at Chez Chez.



Meanwhile, Dr Browning is rattled by his boss’ illicit ultimatum.

