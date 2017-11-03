|
Hollyoaks
23/01 – Esther is feeling more alone than ever
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 23rd January
SPOILER ALERT
Things go from bad to worse and now Esther is left feeling more alone than ever.
Maxine helplessly looks on, as Mitzeee returns to her old ways – is she on a road to disaster?
Cheryl is impressed at Leanne’s controversial idea to drum up buisness at Chez Chez.
Meanwhile, Dr Browning is rattled by his boss’ illicit ultimatum.
Alison Potter
15/01/2013
