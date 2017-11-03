>
Hollyoaks

23/01 – Esther is feeling more alone than ever

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 16th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 16th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 23rd January
SPOILER ALERT

Things go from bad to worse and now Esther is left feeling more alone than ever.

Maxine helplessly looks on, as Mitzeee returns to her old ways – is she on a road to disaster?

Cheryl is impressed at Leanne’s controversial idea to drum up buisness at Chez Chez.

Meanwhile, Dr Browning is rattled by his boss’ illicit ultimatum.



