23/07 - The media attention intensifies on Mitzeee

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 23rd July

SPOILER ALERT

Loyal Riley vows to stand by the wrongly-imprisoned Mitzeee, but he's feeling the strain as the media attention on her intensifies. He certainly has some important decisions to make in terms of his future.



There’s lots of drama at the McQueen residence as an isolated Mercedes seeks comfort from Dr Browning, Carmel can’t cope when she’s left to look after Kathleen Angel and Phoebe can’t help but feel like she’s in everyone’s way.



Elsewhere, Ste becomes suspicious of Ally who is acting questionably, and poor Will is struggling without Ash’s help. How will he prove his innocence on his own?