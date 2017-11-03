>
Hollyoaks

23/03 - Leanne gets jealous

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 23rd March
Friday 23rd March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 23rd March
It's true when they say you only become interested when you see him with someone else...

Leanne is feeling frustrated when she realises that she's no longer the object of Dennis' desires.

Meanwhile, Mercedes confronts Mitzeee and Riley after finding out their dirty secret. Riley is worried about how Mercedes is going to be but is thrown when she seems to be calm... we doubt for long...

Elsewhere after Amber's action Jacqui is on the warpath and vows to make her pay!
 

13/03/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
