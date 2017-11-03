23/05 - It's crunch time for Bart

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Callum’s worst fears are confirmed when he finds more unpaid bills and comes home to find Jack demanding overdue rent from Martha.



Meanwhile, Bart is in big trouble when a threatening Brendan comes a-knocking. After reminding Bart how much he owes for the weed, Bart is forced to sell the Savages’ campervan.



But there might be a way out as Jacqui corners her cousin and agrees to help him ‘disappear’...



Elsewhere, despite her epic defeat at the pub quiz Nancy still insists that she is the one with the brains to Darren.