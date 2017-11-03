|
Hollyoaks
23/11 - Lacey goes to great lengths to ensnare Ally
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 23rd November
SPOILER ALERT
As the sexual tension mounts, Lacey ends up going too far to ensnare Ally.
Barney arrives back in the village, but Nana McQueen appears to have a plan up her sleeve.
Dodger's sister Sienna has an interesting proposal for her newly-resurrected twin brother...
Will Carmel’s first day at work help her confidence?
