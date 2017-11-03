23/11 - Lacey goes to great lengths to ensnare Ally

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 23rd November 2012

As the sexual tension mounts, Lacey ends up going too far to ensnare Ally.



Barney arrives back in the village, but Nana McQueen appears to have a plan up her sleeve.



Dodger's sister Sienna has an interesting proposal for her newly-resurrected twin brother...



Will Carmel’s first day at work help her confidence?

