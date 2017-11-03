23/10 – Eoghan and Brendan’s history becomes clear

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 23rd October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 23rd October

SPOILER ALERT

Eoghan and Brendan’s complicated history finally becomes clear.



Cheryl goes off in search of answers from an unlikely source after Dr Browning submits his plea for Lynsey’s murder.



Ste offers a saddened Brendan a shoulder to cry on when Lynsey’s body arrives for viewing.



Lacey snubs a confused Dylan in pursuit of another beau.



The pressures of parenthood and forthcoming funeral of her friend take their toll on Nancy.

