23/10 – Eoghan and Brendan’s history becomes clear

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 23rd October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide
Tuesday 23rd October
SPOILER ALERT
Eoghan and Brendan’s complicated history finally becomes clear.
Cheryl goes off in search of answers from an unlikely source after Dr Browning submits his plea for Lynsey’s murder.
Ste offers a saddened Brendan a shoulder to cry on when Lynsey’s body arrives for viewing.
Lacey snubs a confused Dylan in pursuit of another beau.
The pressures of parenthood and forthcoming funeral of her friend take their toll on Nancy.