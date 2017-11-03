>
>
Hollyoaks

23/10 – Eoghan and Brendan’s history becomes clear

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 23rd October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 23rd October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide
Tuesday 23rd October
SPOILER ALERT


Eoghan and Brendan’s complicated history finally becomes clear.

Cheryl goes off in search of answers from an unlikely source after Dr Browning submits his plea for Lynsey’s murder.

Ste offers a saddened Brendan a shoulder to cry on when Lynsey’s body arrives for viewing.

Lacey snubs a confused Dylan in pursuit of another beau.

The pressures of parenthood and forthcoming funeral of her friend take their toll on Nancy.



16/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         