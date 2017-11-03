24/01 - Mercedes poses as an escourt

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th January



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 24th January

SPOILER ALERT



It looks like Mercedes is spiralling out of control when Doctor Browning offers to pay her to go out with him again and she takes the cash.



Elsewhere at the hospital, Lynsey crosses the line big time when she interferes with a patient’s medication dosage as she cleans the ward.



Meanwhile, Darren’s plan fools the registrar and the marriage licence is approved. Could this all go horribly wrong we wonder?



Elsewhere, after Neil lies to his friends about his driving skills, he lands in a bit of hot water. He can’t drive full stop and has only two weeks to learn how!



Also Cheryl makes friends with the students much to Brendan’s annoyance.



