Hollyoaks

24/04 - Rhys sees another side to Phoebe

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 24th April
Mercy and Jacqui bond as they look for Phoebe but it’s Rhys who gets the shock when he finds her; while Tilly and Jen agree to be friends with benefits.
 
Meanwhile when Brendan hears about Bart and Joel’s little club night he puts his foot down. 

Elsewhere Ste’s outburst yesterday Amy tells him he needs to get his nose out of her relationship and hooks him up with an online dating profile.  
 
 



