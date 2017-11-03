>
Hollyoaks

24/08 – Myra returns home from prison

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 24th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 24th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 24th August
Myra seems to be back to her usual self as she settles back into life at the McQueen, but Jacqui can see the cracks.

Mercedes thinks that she’s about to lose Riley and Bobby for good, but then Riley makes a surprising proposition.

Mercedes might be about to get everything she ever dreamed of... Maddie manages to alienate Esther from the rest of the group.

Phoebe appears to be making headway with her plan to divide George and Ryan.

Jen tries to make amends with Tilly but Tilly doesn’t look like she’s going to forgive her anytime soon.

Meanwhile Dodger is reeling after yesterday’s events.  



