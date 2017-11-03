24/02 - Jacqui takes matters into her own hands

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 24th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 24th February

SPOILER ALERT



Jacqui pays a visit to a face from the past determined to do what she can to help Mercedes.



Butt while she’s away Rhys is shocked when Mercedes hits a new low. But what is she up to now? Will Jacqui regret being so nice?



Meanwhile, Ste tries to make amends to Doug and shocks him with a business proposal.



Elsewhere, George tries to win over Callum’s sister and Amy is stunned by Ally...



