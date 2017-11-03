|
Hollyoaks
24/02 - Jacqui takes matters into her own hands
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 24th February
SPOILER ALERT
Jacqui pays a visit to a face from the past determined to do what she can to help Mercedes.
Butt while she’s away Rhys is shocked when Mercedes hits a new low. But what is she up to now? Will Jacqui regret being so nice?
Meanwhile, Ste tries to make amends to Doug and shocks him with a business proposal.
Elsewhere, George tries to win over Callum’s sister and Amy is stunned by Ally...
Maria Bell
14/02/2012
