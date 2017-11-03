24/01 – Leanne recruits the boys as naked waiters

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 24th January 2013

SPOILER ALERT



Cheryl and Leanne recruit new talent for their naked waiter venture. Will Barney, Rob and Liam be able to take the pace?



When Mercedes learns of Davies’ intentions, she’s torn between saving Browning and her own conscience.



While Ruby and Sinead rally around to make it up to Esther, but is there a sinister reason behind their actions?

