Hollyoaks
24/01 – Leanne recruits the boys as naked waiters
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 24th January
SPOILER ALERT
Cheryl and Leanne recruit new talent for their naked waiter venture. Will Barney, Rob and Liam be able to take the pace?
When Mercedes learns of Davies’ intentions, she’s torn between saving Browning and her own conscience.
While Ruby and Sinead rally around to make it up to Esther, but is there a sinister reason behind their actions?
Alison Potter
15/01/2013
