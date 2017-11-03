>
>
Hollyoaks

24/01 – Leanne recruits the boys as naked waiters

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 24th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 24th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 24th January
SPOILER ALERT

Cheryl and Leanne recruit new talent for their naked waiter venture. Will Barney, Rob and Liam be able to take the pace?

When Mercedes learns of Davies’ intentions, she’s torn between saving Browning and her own conscience.

While Ruby and Sinead rally around to make it up to Esther, but is there a sinister reason behind their actions?



15/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         