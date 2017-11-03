>
Hollyoaks

24/07 - Riley is shocked by Mitzeee’s revelation

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 24th July
SPOILER ALERT
 
Riley has no choice but to confront things head on after Cheryl delivers some home truths about his current situation. To make matters worse, he then has to deal with Mitzeee’s shocking revelation.

Martha loses her job and Callum vows to make sure she doesn’t drown her sorrows in alcohol.

Ash makes an unlikely friend despite being given a fright when she’s followed into the folly.

Meanwhile, the McQueen’s are so wrapped up in their own problems that they fail to remember Phoebe’s 16th birthday, which makes her feel even more alone. 



17/07/2012
Rank this page: 

